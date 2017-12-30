Homestead-Miami Speedway spreads holiday cheer at pediatric care facilities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Homestead-Miami Speedway recently spread holiday cheer as staff from NASCAR’s championship track delivered presents to PATCHES nursing center in Florida City and to the Speediatrics unit at Homestead Hospital. In a tradition that began in 2007, the Speedway brought Santa Claus to each of the facilities to gift the wrapped presents to pediatric patients.

The Speedway staff and Santa Claus’ first stop in town was to PATCHES, a non-profit organization which serves children with medical needs such as pulmonary management, medication as well as growth and development issues. Homestead-Miami Speedway donated more than 90 gifts to the children who ranged in age from newborns to teenagers.

Following the visit to the nursing center, Santa then headed to Homestead Hospital where he interacted with children in the Speediatrics Unit. The Speediatrics unit is the only emergency center in South Miami-Dade County dedicated to children. At the unit, the children were presented teddy bears and gift cards by Santa.

The gifts delivered to the two facilities were donated by Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable arm, Driving for a Cause.

“We are always looking to provide comfort to those who need it the most in the South Florida community,” said Matthew Becherer,

Homestead-Miami Speedway president. “Having the opportunity where we can help touch the lives of children during this holiday season is extremely special for all of us at the track.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway, a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course, hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region.