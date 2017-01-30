Jay Donnay, long-time Homestead-Miami Speedway director of Track and Facility Operations, was presented the Excellence in Track Services Award at the NASCAR Summit Presented by American Medical Response, which took place recently in Charlotte, NC.

Donnay joined the Homestead-Miami Speedway staff in 1997, two years after the track opened its doors. He and his staff are instrumental in the setup and supervision of all events that take place at the championship venue, which comprise about 300 days out of the year. Donnay also is one of the track’s primary liaisons with NASCAR during the annual Ford Championship Weekend when NASCAR crowns champions in each of its three premier series. In addition, Donnay supports many other International Speedway Corporation events as it pertains to track services.

“Jay has been an integral part of our staff for more than 20 years and he is a major reason why our facility continues to receive the accolades that it does,” said Matthew Becherer, Homestead-Miami Speedway president. “This is a well-deserved honor and is a reflection on all of the efforts of Jay and our entire operations staff.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The speedway is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region.

In 2016, NASCAR celebrated its 15-year anniversary (2002-16) of crowning champions in all three of its premier series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend. 2017 Ford Championship Weekend will be Nov. 17-19.