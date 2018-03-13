Hundreds gather for fourth annual Homestead Eco Fair

Homestead residents, tourists, and families sampled local organic food, learned about South Florida ecosystems, and took part in interactive “green” activities at the 2018 Homestead Eco Fair on Feb. 24.

The annual event celebrates Homestead’s commitment to environmental stewardship and unique location as the Gateway to Everglades and Biscayne national parks.

The Homestead National Parks Trolley, which provides free ranger-guided tours and free admission to the National Parks, boasted full capacity tours during the event. The Trolley program, spearheaded by Vice Mayor Stephen Shelley, will continue to offer free rides and admission every weekend through Apr. 29.

Miami–based improv troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective delighted children and adults alike with special eco-themed improv games and kids activities such as making toys out of materials that might otherwise end up in a landfill. Jade Sanders, a Homestead native, played her signature country songs to provide the perfect backdrop for this nature-themed event. Audiences also enjoyed special performances from the Homestead City Ballet.

Miami-Dade County residents were able to exchange three old light bulbs for energy saving compact fluorescent light bulbs and exchange up to two water-wasting showerheads for water efficient models, thanks to the Miami-Dade County Extension Office.

Homestead Public Services (HPS) Energy and Sanitation divisions were there to discuss green initiatives from Homestead’s municipal utility company. HPS Energy promoted energy efficiency, solar power, energy rebates, free home energy surveys, surge protection programs, and its own light bulb exchange. HPS Sanitation answered questions about what materials can be recycled and discussed common myths and facts about recycling.

Parents and children also took advantage of Kiwanis Club of Homestead/South Dade’s “Just One Book” program, which provides free children’s books. CSD Martial Arts and Om-Stead Yoga Community both hosted free classes and demonstrations that explored the connection between health, fitness, and nature.

The Homestead Eco-Fair is a free community event organized by the City of Homestead in partnership with Homestead Main Street. For more information on the Homestead National Parks Trolley, running every weekend through Apr. 29, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/gateway.