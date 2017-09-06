Hurricane Irma Alert: District 9 residents in flood-prone zones can fill sand bags at seven locations

Miami-Dade Emergency Management (MDEM) is closely monitoring the movement of Hurricane Irma. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss is urging residents to get prepared. Residents should be stocking up on water and essentials and checking out the County’s Hurricane Guide at www.miamidade.gov/hurricane/.

Beginning today (Sept. 6) at noon and again on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m., sand will be available at seven locations in District 9 where residents who live in flood-prone zones can come to fill their sand bags. Residents can bring their own sand bags and shovels (sand bags MAY also be on site). Before visiting the sites, please call 311 or visit www.miamidade.gov/hurricane/ and stay tuned to weather reports to confirm that sand is available at the sites.

District 9 Sand Distribution is available at the following locations:

Goulds Park

11350 SW 216th St. Miami, FL

Country Star/ Cambridge Estates, Naranja

28350 SW 136th Place

Las Palmas

Krome Ave & 200th Street

South Miami Heights/Oak Park (Roberta Hunter Park)

SW 117th Ave & SW 208th Street

Chuck Pezoldt Park

SW 168th Street & SW 157th Avenue

Serena Lakes Park

13965 SW 180th Street, Miami, FL

Eureka Villas Park

14301 SW 180th Terrace, Miami FL 33177