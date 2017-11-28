Include Festive Fridays in Your Holiday Plans This Jolly Season!

Be part of the Festive Fridays’ experience!

“Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of December at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6 – 8 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture.

Below is a list of the events for the month:

December 1st – Come out and support Ballet & Beyond for their very first Festive Friday performance! The talented dancers will be sure to impress you!

December 8th – For a night of great dance performances, you don’t want to miss Homestead City Ballet as they return to the Festive Friday stage!

December 15th–Join a Festive Friday s favorite, Hipnotic Dance Studio, as they twirl, spin and bust a move on stage!

December 22nd–Get creative and inspired this jolly season with Art & Juice and create fun holiday paintings!

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205thStreet, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12.

For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.