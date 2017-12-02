Include ‘Festive Fridays’ in your plans during this holiday season

“Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of December at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances.

Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6 to 8 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays.”

Below is a list of the remaining events for the month:

Dec. 8 — For a night of great dance performances, you don’t want to miss Homestead City Ballet as they return to the Festive Friday stage;

Dec. 15 — Join a Festive Fridays favorite, Hipnotic Dance Studio, as they twirl, spin and bust a move on stage, and

Dec. 22 — Get creative and inspired this jolly season with Art & Juice and create fun holiday paintings.

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public.

Southland Mall is located conveniently on S.. Dixie Highway (US1) and SW 205th Street, off Florida’s Turnpike Exits 11 or 12. For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.

Southland Mall, located in Cutler Bay, has more than 1 million square feet of gross leasable area and is the only enclosed regional mall serving South Miami-Dade County down to the Florida Keys. Southland houses over 100 specialty stores, including Macy’s, Sears, JC Penney, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Starbucks, a 16-Plex Regal Cinema and diverse Food Court. For more information about Southland Mall, visit mysouthlandmall.com or call 305-235-8880.