The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board (CRB)’s Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee, in association with Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Dennis C. Moss, will hold a Parent Forum and Resource Fair on Thursday, June 14 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Goulds Parks Community Center, 11350 SW 216th Street, Miami, FL 33170.

This meeting will address the increase of youth violence in our community and the speakers will offer parents guidance on how to prevent their youths from entering the juvenile justice system. Participating partners are the Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, Moms Demand Action, Be Smart, Catalyst Miami, The Melissa Institute, Miami-Dade County Juvenile Services Department, and the Honorable Judges Orlando Prescott and Fred Seraphin.

The CRB is under the Office of Community Advocacy. For more information, please contact Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board Director Shirley Plantin, EJD at 305-375-1406.

WHO: Community Relations Board, Office of Community Advocacy

WHAT: It Takes a Village Parent Forum and Resource Fair

WHEN: Thursday, June 14 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Goulds Parks Community Center, 11350 SW 216th Street, Miami, FL 33170.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces our diverse and unique population. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AdvocacyMDC.