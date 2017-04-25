The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced the return of Slava’s Snowshow, a critically acclaimed and timeless theatrical spectacle often described as a cross between Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group, as its marquee presentation for summer 2017.

After two record-breaking runs in 2008 and 2013, creator and renowned international artist Slava Polunin and his talented cast of clowns return to Miami to wow fans with their magical show starting July 12 in the Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House.

Tickets to Slava’s Snowshow are $30, $55 and $75. Tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling 305- 949-6722, or online at www.arshtcenter.org. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting the group sales department at 786-468-2326 or groupsales@arshtcenter.org.

Slava’s Snowshow will play Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m., with additional matinee shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Slava’s Snowshow is an awe-inducing theatrical experience and a profoundly moving spectacle full of wondrous images, delightful comedy, haunting music, and snow — lots and lots of snow.

“This show is poetic in its storytelling and brings you back to your childhood,” said Liz Wallace, vice president of programming at the Arsht Center.

Created by Slava, the original Cirque clown genius, Slava’s Snowshow has “stage effects that are dazzling” (Daily Mail) and a “finale that blows you away!” (Mail on Sunday). Winner of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and 2005 Drama Desk Award recipient for Unique Theatrical Experience, Slava’s Snowshow has been hailed by The Independent as “an unmistakably unique, unmissable comedy masterpiece.”

Slava’s Snowshow is the creation of Russian-born Slava Polunin. Inspired by the most famous mime artists of all time — including Charlie Chaplin, Marcel Marceau and Engibaro — Slava has dedicated his life since the age of 17 to re-claiming and re-establishing the art and craft of the true clown. After founding his own theater company “Litsedei” in 1979, Slava has taken clowning out of the circus and into the streets, and from there to major theaters around the world.

For more information about the company, visit www.slavasnowshow.com.

Note: Slava’s Snowshow is not recommended for children 8 years and younger. All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit www.arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information for details and schedules.