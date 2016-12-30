For 2017, Jaguar introduces a new model — the XE. With it, Jaguar brings forth a load of goodies including advanced technology and a unique design.

The 2017 Jaguar XE also has three engine options to choose from although any option allows for exhilarating acceleration and a con-trolled ride that hugs tight corners and easily weaves through traffic. Additionally, the XE comes in four trims: base XE, Premium, Prestige and R-Sport.

With its several capable engine options and the overall riding experience it offers, the XE has been called the “return of the driver’s car.” This all-new sports sedan definitely is a force to be reckoned with.

Of the available engines, the XE we test drove carried the fuel-efficient 2.0 L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel option which is marked by sharp handling and exceptional steering when going around turns. The diesel option boasts 180 horsepower and 318 pound-feet of torque.

It also offers an all-wheel and rearwheel drive option. The diesel option provides an estimated fuel economy of 30 mpg in the city and 40 on the highway.

A 2.0 L 4-cylinder engine also is available in rear wheel drive as well as a 3.0L 340 horsepower V6 option in both all-wheel and rear-wheel drive. In addition to the three engine options, as previously mentioned, the XE comes in four different trims. We were lucky that ours was the luxurious Prestige trim.

Weighing a hefty 3,787 pounds, the XE’s aluminum frame seems to have neglected its purpose. However, this extra weight doesn’t keep the XE from being agile. The XE runs to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and plows through the quarter mile in 13.1 seconds at 106 mph. Capable of such impressive numbers, the XE inspires confidence while still being fun to drive.

Inside the XE’s cabin, you will find eye-catching cherry-red leather upholstery that has been incorporated in a very tasteful manner. The XE’s cockpit is as simple as the exterior, with clear visibility wherever you look.

An interesting feature is that the gear-selector knob sinks into the console when the vehicle powers down. You also will find a plethora of more functional technology features such as: a smart key with keyless entry and start, moonroof, rear view camera, driver seating memory,

InControl Touch, navigation, and a 380W Meridian Sound System. Some safety features include an anti-theft engine immobilizer and LATCH restraint anchor points.

For 2017, Jaguar introduces an entirely new model — the XE. With its fantastic performance, elegant interior and exterior design, the XE fills the void of competent luxury sports sedans. The XE offers several engine and trim options that allows any driver to find exactly what they need out of their new ride. If you are in the market for a new luxurious ride, that is versatile with a reliably good performance, this all new model may be exactly what you’re seeking.

The MSRP for the 2017 Jaguar XE Prestige is $46,395.