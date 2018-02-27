Judy Collins reschedules concert date at The Seminole Theatre

A spokesperson for the Grammy Award-winner Judy Collins recently announced that Collins had been forced to reschedule all of her Florida concert dates, including her scheduled appearance at The Seminole Theatre in Homestead.

The new date is Saturday, Mar. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the originally scheduled date of Friday, Feb. 16, will be honored.

In the statement, her spokesperson said, “Ms. Collins fell and broke her elbow, which requires immediate surgery. She looks forward to seeing her fans in Homestead on Mar. 17.”

Reserved tickets priced from $45 to $70 are available at the Seminole Theatre Box Office located at 18 N. Krome Ave. in Homestead or by calling 786-650-2073. The Seminole Theatre Box Office is open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to show time. Patrons also may purchase tickets at www.seminoletheatre.org.