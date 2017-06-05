“Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of June at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances and activities that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture!

Below is a list of the events for the month:

June 16th–Kick off the first Festive Friday of the month with the Alouettes Academy of The Arts! Students will showcase their dance, music and theater talents for a night of great entertainment for the entire family.

June 23th– A Festive Friday favorite, join Art and Juice for a fun night of arts & crafts. The little ones will be able to express themselves creatively while learning a thing or two about art!

June 30th–The Homestead City Ballet returns once again for an exciting night of dances performed by their students. Get ready to emerge in the world of ballet because this is a performance you don’t want to miss!

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205thStreet, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12.

For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.

