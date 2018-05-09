M-DCPS Superintendent Hosts Town Hall Meeting at Coral Reef Senior High School

WHO: Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, School Board members, PTA/PTSA members, students, employees, alumni, community groups, taxpayers and all who care about education

WHAT: Superintendent’s Town Hall Meeting – The Progress of our Public Schools

WHEN: Monday, May 14, 2018; 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Coral Reef Senior High School

10101 S.W. 152nd Street

Miami, FL 33157

WHY: As M-DCPS prepares to bring the 2017-18 school year to a close, Superintendent Carvalho will host the last in a series of town hall meetings to discuss school safety & security, student achievement, the 21st Century Schools Bond/Construction Program and education funding.

