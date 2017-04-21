As the official Global Hotel Partner of Spartan Race, Marriott Rewards is offering obstacle course race devotee’s around the world exclusive, members-only tips, perks and benefits to fuel their training and completion of challenging Spartan Races.

Marriott Rewards is now the official Hotel Partner for Spartan Race and has an exclusive offer to people who join their loyalty program – 20% off races, free VIP bag check and $5 off Spartan gear at the races. Once enrolled, points are earned when you stay at any 4,500 participating hotels around the world. All info can be found HERE.

REGISTRATION:

To register for your race, please visit Spartan.com and choose “find a race” in the upper right corner.

BAG CHECK:

To receive your complimentary bag check, please proceed to Bag Check and let the staff know that you are a new Marriott Rewards member.

Please print out your Marriott Rewards Member confirmation email and bring it with you for verification (viewable on your phone is okay, as well).

MERCHANDISE CREDIT:

Once your membership status is verified by Bag Check staff, they will give you a $5 merchandise coupon to be use on-site.

OTHER:

To request your preferred start time, please choose “submit a request” above, or email US Customer support directly: us@spartan.com .

When submitting a request for your preferred start time, please include a copy of your Marriott Rewards Member confirmation email.

For all other questions, please contact our Customer Service Spartans at: us@spartan.com

Please Note: Changes to preferred start times are subject to availability. As the race date nears, preferred heat times may be sold out and unavailable, regardless of membership status.