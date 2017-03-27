Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Homestead Campus, 500 College Terr., in partnership with MDC’s School of Education, invites the entire community to join in celebrating the 15th annual Day of the Young Child, on Saturday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is open free to the public.

Children and families will enjoy numerous interactive and fun early childhood educational activities with a focus on the mental, physical, and emotional development of children from birth to 8 years of age. Health and vision screenings plus other educational, health and nutritional resources will be available.

This year’s theme, “Early Years Are Learning Years,” is part of the Week of the Young Child’s annual nationwide campaign sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Day of the Young Child is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) which through its child nutrition programs helps fight hunger and obesity in children.

“We are very pleased to celebrate the 15th year of Day of the Young Child,” said Dr. Jeanne F. Jacobs, president of MDC’s Homestead Campus. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to engage children and families in a variety of learning activities and to enrich MDC students’ learning through community service. We greatly appreciate the support and collaboration of the organizations partnering with us to make Day of the Young Child a meaningful experience for our community.”

There will be more than 40 participating organizations including: Miami-Dade County Department of Health, Miami Children’s Museum, Everglades National Park, YMCA, Epilepsy Foundation of Florida, Health Council of South Florida, Miami Chapter of the LINKS and other local agencies and organizations.

In honor and memory of the event’s founder, the fifth Beverly Tate scholarship will be presented to a student majoring in education.

For more information, contact Lindsay Schriftman, campus director of Learning Resources at 305-237-5245 or by email at lschrift@mdc.edu.