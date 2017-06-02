Five Miami Dade College (MDC) students were awarded the prestigious Frances Wolfson Art Scholarship for tuition, books, fees and art supplies, during the May 24 awards luncheon hosted by the MDC Foundation.

The 2017 scholarship winners are Gabriella Laventure, Edgar Orlando Ocampo, Ingrid Olson, Amanda Simeon and Nguyen Vu. Their winning art submissions, which include original paintings, drawings in acrylic, charcoal and mixed media, will be exhibited during the luncheon. Each student will receive $1,500 to further his or her studies during the next academic year.

To date, more than 200 Frances Wolfson Art Scholarships have been awarded to MDC and New World School of the Arts students.

In honor of the late South Florida artist and philanthropist, the Frances Wolfson Art Scholarship was established to help students pursue their passion and develop their skills.

She dedicated the proceeds from her paintings and Hallmark greeting cards to the fund, ensuring that her legacy would support generations of aspiring artists long after her passing in 1980.

The Frances Wolfson Art Scholarship is managed through MDC Foundation. Since 1965, MDC Foundation has been committed to raising essential private funds for Miami Dade College to change lives, families, communities and the world through the opportunity of education. Learn more at www.mdcfoundation.com.