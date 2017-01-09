The Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ (M-DCPS) graduation rate has reached an all-time high of 80.4 percent for the 2015-16 academic year, exceeding the average of other large Florida school districts, including Broward, Hillsborough, and Duval counties.

This 2.3-point increase from last year’s rate of 78.1 marks the highest graduation rate M-DCPS has achieved since the Florida Department of Education began tracking graduation statistics with modern methods in the late 1990s. Miami-Dade’s graduation rates for white, black and Hispanic students also exceeded those of the state. The district’s graduation rate has increased by almost 22 percent from 58.7 percent in 2006-07.

“The graduation rates recently released by the Florida Department of Education demonstrate that student academic progress in Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues to rise,” said Alberto M. Carvalho, superintendent of schools. “Our school district’s record-high graduation rate is a direct result of instructional rigor, teaching ingenuity, and education professionals who care about every student in every classroom.

“With a staggering, nearly 22 percent increase in the graduation rate since 2007, the three largest ethnic subgroups in Miami-Dade surpassed their counterparts across the state. Parents, teachers, school leaders, and the entire community can take great pride in this remarkable and historic accomplishment,” he added.

The district’s graduation rate continues to improve as a result of several strategies. A comprehensive tracking tool monitors student progress through high school to ensure students meet established graduation requirements. Student Services staff provides support to students as early as ninth grade and ensures they are completing requirements on time. Enrichment programs with a strong focus on literacy prepare students to meet State assessment graduation requirements.