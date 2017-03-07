A Miami native is serving in the U.S. Navy at the Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Five (NEPMU).

Petty Officer First Class Alfredo Winter serves as a hospital corpsman at the San Diego-based Preventive Medicine Unit. According to Navy officials, the Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit’s priority is to provide preventive medicine, environmental and occupational health services.

“Being in charge of the forward deployed preventive medicine unit I get to be responsible for training and operations,” Winter said. “I enjoy the logistical part of putting everything together to train the teams. There are a lot of moving parts but I like being busy.”

The sailors who are part of Navy medicine are the most highly trained, educated and specialized force in history, Navy officials said. The role of Navy medicine in preserving the healthy and fighting readiness of that force has never been greater or more critical.

Commander Shelton Lyons, the officer in charge of NEPMU FIVE, said the sailors who work in Navy medicine play a critical role in maintaining the medical readiness of the fleet.

“The NEPMUs are uniquely capable of providing preventive medicine, environmental and occupational health services,” Cmdr. Lyons said.

“We are also able to provide critical training for global health engagements and disaster responses, increasing readiness and overall capacity of our fleet and strategic partners.”

Winter said he feels honored to be able to serve at a command that is continually raising the bar in preventive medicine.

“We have full support at this command to follow through on the ideas that we have,” Winter said. “We are encouraged to accomplish our goals. They support us and push us to stay on the right track.”

Those who serve in Navy medicine understand that they play a key role in meeting the missions of the armed forces, according to Navy officials.

“Serving in the Navy is an opportunity to serve the country, better myself and give back,” Winter added.