Miami sailor participates in Exercise Tradewinds 2017

U.S. Navy Reserve Operations Yeoman Second Class Camilo Torres-Ayala, a Miami native serving with the Navy Operational Support Command (NOSC) Miami, helps with administrative details during Exercise Tradewinds 2017 in Barbados on June 11. Military and civilians from more than 20 countries participated in this year’s exercise in Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, which ran June 6-17.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class Marie A. Montez/ Released)

