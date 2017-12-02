Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami sailor serving aboard amphibious assault ship

By: Community News |December 2, 2017

Miami sailor serving aboard amphibious assault shipQuartermaster Third Class Jerome Stuart, from Miami, (left) and Quartermaster Third Class Rachel Dill, from Chicago, update logs on the bridge of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG), is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

