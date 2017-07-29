Miami sailor takes part in burial-at-sea ceremony

Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Terrence Wright from Miami stands at parade rest while serving as firing detail leading chief petty officer during a burial-at-sea ceremony for Julius “Harry” Frey and his wife, Jerry, aboard the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Talisman Saber 2017. Frey, a WWII veteran, served aboard USS Lexington (CV 2) during the Battle of Coral Sea and his ashes were laid to rest at the coordinates where the ship sank. Talisman Saber is a realistic and challenging exercise that brings service members closer and improves both U.S. and Australia’s ability to work bilaterally and multilaterally, and prepares them to be poised to provide security regionally and globally.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Kenneth Abbate/Released)