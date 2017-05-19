Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman (AW/SW) Kerrey Charles, from Miami, (center) and Air Department, V-1 Division sailors clean the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a scrub exercise to ensure the flight deck is free of dirt and debris. Ronald Reagan is conducting sea trials, a series of drills and evaluations, to verify the ship’s readiness for its upcoming patrol. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamal McNeill/Released)
