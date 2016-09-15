“We’re running WILD in Zoo Miami, and we want you to come and join us for this exciting family fun event on Saturday, Nov. 12, to help thousands of kids-at-risk in our own community,” announced Bonnie Rodriguez, executive director of Miami Youth for Christ.

This year’s Miami Wild Run & Walk will include a unique scavenger hunt for all ages with prizes for those able to find all of the fascinating items on their lists. Listed items will be in plain sight throughout Zoo Miami.

According to Rodriguez, last year’s event drew more 1,000 participants and generated $102,500 in needed funds to help support the work by Miami YFC youth leaders serving in 13 locations throughout Miami-Dade, including on high school campuses, at juvenile justice centers, and in community centers where after-school mentoring and tutoring programs are provided.

“We also serve the hip-hop community where urban teens and young adults congregate to express themselves through graffiti art, breakdancing, deejaying and rapping,” Rodriguez added. “It’s a truly powerful program where young lives absent of hope find truth and meaning for themselves through the transformative power of the gospel message that is Jesus Christ.”

Besides the new scavenger hunt, the Miami Wild Run & Walk will feature a wide array of tasty breakfast items, a bounce house and face-painting for the kids, a rock climbing wall and assorted games and crafts, and, of course, fresh-brewed coffee to help stave off sleepiness in the early morning hours before the animals are awake.

Participants can enjoys all of this for just $35 for adults, and $16 for children 12 and under.

For more information or to learn how to become a sponsor, call 305-271-2442 or check out the website at www.miamiyfc.com.