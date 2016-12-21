NAI Miami, a member of the world’s premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, has announced the redesign internally of its headquarter office space at 9655 S. Dixie Hwy. and updates within its Property Management Division.

“Our company has had a terrific year and we are anticipating an even better 2017,” said Stephen Nostrand, CEO/COO of NAI Miami. “We are particularly excited about a number of successes we have achieved this year… As a result, we felt it was time to enhance/upgrade our offices to reflect our continued strength and commitment to South Florida.”

These enhancements have included a large office redesign at NAI Miami’s headquarter location. Walls were repainted throughout the entire space, red and gray trim was added in private offices and in the break room, and new baseboards were also added for a fresh look. Lighting was improved, an interactive chalkboard wall was added in the broker bullpen area complete with upcoming team building and charity events, fun facts for the month, and motivational quotes. On the back wall of the bullpen is a large NAI Miami logo that immediately catches your eye upon entering and another wall carries reminders of the different platforms/capabilities NAI Miami possesses.

The main conference room was redesigned completely with new carpet, paint, a dry erase board wall on one end, and a large smart board with projector and mounted webcam on the other. New artwork, conference table and chairs completed the look.

The lobby area has a new look thanks to new furniture, artwork (Miami through the decades) and a flat screen TV scrolling NAI Miami properties and professionals. Upgraded lighting and new paint also enhances the reception area. And even the marketing department was upgraded to include a chalkboard for a more collaborative environment and a fully branded wall display harboring out NAI Miami marketing materials.