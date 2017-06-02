Championships have become a tradition at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and that ritual will continue in 2018.

For the 17th consecutive year, Homestead-Miami Speedway once again will play host to Ford Championship Weekend, making it one of the longest recurring championship sites in all of sports — pro or collegiate. NASCAR recently announced the 2018 season schedule for each of its three national series, which includes dates for all tracks, including the championship races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 16-18, 2018. The complete 2018 NASCAR schedule is available at www.NASCAR.com.

Ford Championship Weekend will include the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race, Ford EcoBoost 400, which will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

In addition, the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship finale, Ford EcoBoost 300, will be held on Nov. 17, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 championship race is scheduled for Nov. 16. A championship battle will be waged and a champion celebrated in each of the three series on their respective days.

“We are extremely honored and thrilled to once against host NASCAR’s championship races in each of its three national series for an unparalleled 17th consecutive year,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway president Matthew Becherer. “Each year, the level of excitement, drama and action associated with the premier event continues to rise, as fans build lasting memories during Ford Championship Weekend. The three-day championship tradition brings a unique sports experience to South Florida and we are proud to continue sharing this event with our community.”

The 2017 NASCAR season will culminate at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Ford Championship Weekend, Nov. 17-19, as the Championship 4 in the Monster Energy Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series will compete for their respective series title among a full field of drivers.

Tickets to 2017 Ford Championship Weekend are now available and can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling 1-866-409-RACE (7223).

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region.