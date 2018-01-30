NBA All-Star Ray Allen donates new computer lab to Homestead Middle

NBA champion and All-Star Ray Allen and his Ray of Hope Foundation recently donated a state-of-the-art computer lab to Homestead Middle School. Miami -Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, joined by some 150 students, school principal Dr. Contessa Bryant, faculty and staff members, celebrated in the company of the generous NBA champion at an assembly preceding the ribbon cutting.

(Photo courtesy Miami-Dade County Public Schools)

