New Palace Gardens plans opening by end of 2016

The new Palace Gardens is nearing completion for opening South Florida’s newest and most up-to-date assisted living residence by the end of 2016.

Expedited construction on a five-acre site at 3100 NE 8 St. (Campbell Drive) since an October 2014 groundbreaking has advanced interior construction of the ninth senior care community established by The Palace Group in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

State-of-the-art facilities amid a tropically landscaped enclave will replace the existing Palace Gardens, which has been on Krome Avenue since 1981, with an array of conveniences and features that include advanced physical therapy and home health centers for assisted living and memory care residents.

Already a recipient of the prestigious National Association of Home Builders Silver Award for Best Assisted Living/Memory Care on the Boards, the $34 million Mediterranean-styled community was designed by Salazar Architectural Group of Doral with twin four-story residential buildings extending from its central structure.

The U-shaped exterior provides 201 private studios in separate wings for assisted living and memory-care residents with supportive medical services, social amenities and administrative suites within the central core, accessed from a portico entry to a spacious lobby and visitor center.

An inner courtyard nestled within the terraced setting is shaded by tropical trees and flowering plants viewed from apartments that also overlook a beach-styled entry to a circular swimming pool.

A vegetable and herb garden in one outdoor area of the enhanced recreational surroundings is set aside to encourage activity and social interaction, both positive therapies that can help restore activity for the aging.

“Upgrading our facilities to incorporate advanced methods that constantly improve congregate living is a continuing mission of The Palace Group,” said Jacob Shaham, president. “Our experience implementing the latest medical and social technologies with added comforts and conveniences are proven enhancements that can significantly expand the well-being of residents at all levels of care.”

A physical division of memory support care from assisted living better serves both senior groups, especially in social therapies where shared activities improve positive life outlooks through healthy interaction with others, Shaham pointed out.

Residents will enjoy three meals daily in a restaurant-styled dining room as well as diverse social and educational programs designed to encourage activity, health and wellness seminars, periodic health screenings and concierge services for personal needs.

Built to be self-sustaining in hurricanes, security is ensured by a guardhouse entry to the gated community with closed circuit individual emergency response systems linked to a 24-hour surveillance staff.

The new community is located immediately east of Exit 3, off Florida’s Turnpike, directly across from Homestead Hospital, a 142-bed facility of Baptist Health South Florida opened in 2007.

The Palace Gardens is one of four rental assisted living communities with the prestigious CARF Accreditation, the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an ALF.

For more information on The New Palace Gardens, call 305-247-0446 or visit www.ThePalace.org.