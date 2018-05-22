Nido Águila Soccer School Opens Second South Florida Location in Homestead

Nido Águila Soccer School Miami has officially expanded, opening a second location in South Florida. Now, the academy trains future soccer stars in their original Hialeah Gardens location, as well as in their brand-new school in Homestead.

The schools are located at located at 10953 NW 138 St., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018 and 27401 SW 127 Ave., Homestead, FL 33032.

With this expansion, Nido Águila Miami counts with 18 trainers and 92 students, 80 of whom regularly compete in the area.

“We are so proud and excited to serve a larger community in South Florida,” said Rainer Lorenzo, founder of Nido Águila in Miami. “Soccer is a passion of many South Floridians, and also a great way to teach children the discipline, commitment, perseverance and good sportsmanship of a team sport.”

Nido in Spanish means nest, while Águila means eagle, the mascot of Club América. Each Nido Águila Soccer School serves as an eagle’s nest for both boys and girls, ages 4 to 18, who want to learn the skills of professional soccer players.

Nido Águila is the official soccer school of Club América, which is recognized as Mexico’s most successful soccer club with 12 league titles, five Copa México titles and ten FIFA recognized club trophies.

For over 100 years, Club América has trained players using its renowned training and conditioning methodology.

In 2012, the club opened its first Nido Águila junior soccer academy in the United States and has since expanded to ten locations throughout the country.

At Nido Águila, young soccer stars are given the chance to learn these same training methods while building team spirit and social values in a structured learning environment.