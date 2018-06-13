North Shore Medical Center’s Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive Collects 6,150 Servings of Cereal

North Shore Medical Center is pleased to announce that it donated 6,150 servings of cereal during the hospital’s annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive and collected $2,500 to donate to Feeding South Florida.

Feeding South Florida® is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks, and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

Their mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education.