Palmer Trinity Student Shaunak Mishra Selected for 2018 Bank of America Student Leaders® Program

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) senior Shaunak Mishra has been selected by the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to participate in the 2018 Bank of America Student Leaders® program for his commitment to the community. Shaunak is one of only 225 students across the country honored to attend the Student Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. in July, that focuses on creating a more civically engaged society. The coveted leadership experience also includes an eight-week paid internship with a local nonprofit organization.

Shaunak is being recognized for his dedication to making an impact in the lives of close to 150 children, many who have been abandoned, abused or neglected. Inspired by a visit to the Children’s Home Society of Florida’s (CHSF) Hands In Action facility as part of PTS Gives Back, the school’s annual day of service, he formed the PTS high school club Hoop Dreams. Since August 2014, Shaunak and the Hoop Dreams club have visited the children of CHSF weekly to play sports, tutor and create art. They have also organized Easter Egg Hunts, Halloween parties and Christmas celebrations for the children.

“We want to congratulate Shaunak for being honored with this incredible opportunity. His enthusiasm for serving the community is contagious and mirrors the values we hope to foster at Palmer Trinity on a daily basis,” Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

In addition to his community service endeavors, Shaunak is very active in student government and is captain of the varsity basketball team. In the Fall, he will be attending the University of Miami as part of the Foote Fellows Honor Program, pursuing a career in medicine.