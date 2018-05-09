Palmer Trinity Student Wynne Owre Recipient of Stamps Ensemble Scholarship Award

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) senior Wynne Owre was selected as a Stamps Ensemble Scholarship Award recipient at the University of Miami Frost School of Music and will form part of the school’s Stamps String Quartet Class of 2022.

“Many congratulations to Wynne for securing a coveted spot in the prestigious Stamps String Quartet at the University of Miami. We wish her great success as she continues to nurture her exceptional musical talent,” Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

As a Stamps Ensemble Scholarship Award winner and member of the Stamps String Quartet at the University of Miami Frost School for Music, Wynne has been offered a full four-year scholarship that includes room and board and is funded in part by the Stamps Family Charitable Foundation. In addition to her academic and music curriculum, she will receive career guidance, attend special master classes, record music, perform at summer festivals and participate in special residencies over the next four years.