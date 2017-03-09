On Saturday March 17th, France’s acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan http://www.pierrebensusan.com/ will be in concert in The Black Box Theater of the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center. This marks the second date on his 40 date 2017 North American concert tour. Winner of the Independent Music Award in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album “Encore” (2014), “Rose d’Or” of the Montreux Festival for his first album “Près de Paris” (Switzerland, 1976), “Best World Music Guitar Player ” by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine (USA, 2008), Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time. Described by the L.A. Times as “one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans on the world music scene today”, his name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius.

Pierre Bensusan has the ability to make a single guitar sound like an entire band as he brings the audience on a mesmerizing musical journey. And yet, he is more than what any musician or music lover expects from a guitarist. He is a composer as well as a bilingual and a brave improvisational vocalist, melding whistles and resonant low notes with something like his own scat technique. Born in Oran, French-Algeria, in 1957, when France was decolonizing its Empire, Bensusan’s family moved to Paris when he was 4. He began formal studies on piano at the age of 7 and at 11 taught himself guitar. Influenced in those early days by the folk revival blooming in Britain, France and North America, Bensusan began first to explore his own diverse musical heritage and then moved to the horizons beyond.

There is a sense of something both playful and serious in his work, an unparalleled sense of freedom in his compositions and his improvisations. His “manner” of playing defies classification – crossing world, classical, jazz, traditional, folk and more. None can be isolated as simply “Brazilian”, “Arabic” or “French”; rather, they represent our world in its current state, a world sharing itself, fusing cultures together in ways we have never experienced. A great ambassador of peace. Not to be missed!

Friday March 17, 8pm at The Black Box Theater,

in the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center, MIAMI, FL

10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay 33189

Tickets: $25 advance; $30 on day of concert

Ticket Order Contact: davjazdog@aol.com or phone (305) 395-6344