Plaza Health Network, an award-winning network of seven rehabilitation and skilled nursing centers, has announced that Sarah Pana, RN, BSN, will serve as the first director of Clinical Innovation and Education.

In her new leadership role, Pana will draw on more than 10 years of healthcare experience to develop and implement evidence-based programs that advance the scope and effectiveness of services to current and future patients and residents.

Pana joined Plaza Health Network in 2011 as a Minimum Data Set Coordinator and registered nurse at both Jackson Plaza and Aventura Plaza, eventually rising through the ranks to director of nursing at Jackson Plaza.

“Sarah has excelled in her commitment to South Florida’s elderly and post-acute population at our centers,” said Elaine Bloom, president and CEO of Plaza Health Network. “Given the rapid pace of change in the world of healthcare, we need to stay ahead of it. Sarah will help us offer innovative programs so we can continue to provide the best care for our patients and residents.”

Pana began her nursing career in the Philippines as a clinical staff nurse at German Doctors Hospital after working as a high school teacher. Upon moving to South Florida, she was a clinical staff nurse at Jackson North Medical Center.

Pana’s extensive nursing experience will assist her in implementing post-acute care programs at Plaza Health Network centers. Currently, Plaza Health Network is introducing telemetry and telemedicine as well as in-house dialysis. Tracheotomy and ventilation units will open in early 2017.

Pana holds Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing, physical sciences, education and special education from Xavier University in the Philippines.

Plaza Health Network is the largest not-for-profit network of rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities in South Florida. Founded in 1954 as a 12-bed convalescent home for WWII veterans and elderly Jewish residents on Miami Beach, Plaza Health Network has evolved into a leading care provider with over 900 beds in seven centers across Miami-Dade County.

Plaza Health Network’s services include, but are not limited to, post-operative care and rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation therapy, stroke care and rehabilitation, diabetes care and management, Alzheimer’s care, and wound care.

For more information about Plaza Health Network visit www.plazahealth.org.