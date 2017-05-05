This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sixteen Leisure City homeowners received new roofs, new bathrooms, new kitchens, Healthy Home Kits, painting and landscaping today as part of Rebuilding Together Miami’s signature event, National Rebuilding Day. National Rebuilding Day 2017 was made possible by the office of Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava who designated over $220,000 in funding to make capital improvements to 16 homes so that each resident may age in place safely and comfortably. Funding also provided beautification and repairs to Live Like Bella Park. “I’m thrilled to sponsor National Rebuilding Day in South Dade. Rebuilding Together has an excellent record of making critical home repairs in neighborhoods throughout Miami-Dade that improve the quality of life of our residents. I am looking forward to improving the homes in our community and making Leisure City even more beautiful and welcoming. When our community comes together, we all thrive” says Cava.

Over 300 volunteers gathered at Live Like Bella Park to kickoff the event before dispersing to the homes. Mrs. Johnson, a 60 year old widow, who has lived in her home for 37 years, addressed the volunteers. “The mildew in my kitchen made me have upper respiratory infections. They cleaned out all of the mildew behind the cabinets before they replaced the cabinets and my home already feels ten times better. Now that the cabinets have been fixed, the smell is gone and I won’t have to worry about breathing in dirty air. I am just so excited and happy to have this work done. Thank you for blessing me!”

By leveraging resources and organizing volunteers, Rebuilding Together Miami is able to provide repairs for homeowners to live in safe and dry homes. Additional event sponsors are Raymond James, Booz Allen Hamilton, Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, A. Galvez Construction, Coastal Construction, First Florida Building Corp, Margo Roofing, Coda Roofing, Energy Cost Solutions Group, COWs Container on Wheels, UPS Foundation, Behr Paint, Everglades Steel, KVC Construction, PepsiCo, Home Depot Store #6306, Starbucks, Shortys Bar-B-Q, Trinity Empowerment Consortium.

“Rebuilding Together Miami is committed to preserving affordable housing and making a difference in the community”, commented Donna Fales, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Miami. “Our vision is a safe and healthy home for every person.

Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade affiliate is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization preserving affordable homeownership and revitalizing neighborhoods by providing rehabilitation services to low-income senior citizens, veterans and disabled homeowners free of charge. Through the support of corporate sponsors, local businesses and the hands-on work of volunteers, the organization donates approximately $800,000 in market value each year by focusing on home modifications, energy efficiency and safety concerns. The organization is part of a network of more than 200 affiliates and is the nation’s leading nonprofit working to preserve affordable homeownership and revitalize communities. For more information, visit www.rebuildingtogethermiami.org.