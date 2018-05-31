Registration now open for Youth Bands of America Free Summer Band Camp!

Youth Bands of America has announced that registration is now open for Summer Band Camp! Beginning on June 18, 2018, students between the ages of 10 and 14 will have the opportunity to learn to play instruments and marching band techniques under the instruction of some of the most accomplished musicians in the nation.

The Youth Bands of America FREE Summer Band Camp was made possible thanks to the collaborative efforts of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, the Richmond Perrine Optimist Club, the Greater Goulds Optimist Club and The Children’s Trust. This group enlisted the service of retired Florida A & M University Marching Band Director Dr. Julian White as Supervising Consultant. Students will be taught standard marching band instruments including percussion, woodwind and brass instruments and of course marching and formation instruction.

“Marching bands are a natural component of football programs, whether at a high school or college level,” Commissioner Moss said. “Little league football programs are a natural fit for youth bands because they have the community infrastructure to sustain a program, and many of these programs are located in our neighborhoods that are struggling with gun violence, gangs and other hardships. A youth band program will be able to bring hundreds of youth off the streets and into a positive environment where they will learn not just music and marching skills, but life skills including a sense of worth, dignity and self-esteem.”

This is a wonderful time,” Dr. White said. “Kids love to play music. Beyond that, the main thing is that they learn discipline, self-confidence and poise. We emphasize the importance of academics, then we get to the music.

Registration is now open! The Summer Band Camp will run from June 18 to August 10, 2018 and is free. Classes will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at Richmond Heights Middle School located at 15015 SW 103rd Ave., Miami, FL.

Lunch will be provided. For additional information contact the Richmond Perrine Optimist Club at 305-233-9325 or the Greater Goulds Optimist Club at 786-380-7716.