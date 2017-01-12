Residents who receive curbside waste collection service from Miami-Dade County can recycle their Christmas trees by taking them to one of the County’s Trash and Recycling Centers (TRCs) or the West Miami-Dade Home Chemical Collection Center.

All trees brought in for recycling must be free of tree stands, lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations. The trees will be converted into mulch, available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis beginning in February.

Trees can be brought in for recycling to one of the following area locations:

Trash and Recycling Centers (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Eureka Drive, 9401 SW 184 St.;

Moody Drive, 12970 SW 268 St.;

Richmond Heights, 14050 Boggs Dr.;

Snapper Creek, 2200 SW 117 Ave.;

South Miami Heights, 20800 SW 117 Ct., and

West Perrine, 16651 SW 107 Ave.

(Christmas trees will not be accepted at the Chapman Field Trash and Recycling Center.)

Christmas tree mulch will be available at the following area locations beginning in February, for residents to pick up using their own bags or containers, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last:

Eureka Drive, 9401 SW 184 St.;

Moody Drive, 12970 SW 268 St.;

Sunset Kendall, 8000 SW 107 Ave., and

West Perrine, 16651 SW 107 Ave.

For a listing of Christmas tree drop-off locations and hours, mulch availability locations, and additional Christmas tree disposal options, call 311 or visit www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste.

The last day to place trees at the curbside for pickup is Monday, Jan. 9.