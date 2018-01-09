Ring In The New Year With Festive Fridays At Southland Mall

Be part of the ‘Festive Fridays’ experience!

“Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of January at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6 – 8 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture!

Below is a list of the events for the month:

• January 19th – Join TUFF Martial Arts as they return to the Festive Friday stage for an action-packed performance!

•January 26th – Kick off the New Year with a new Festive Friday performer! Welcome Myact Dance Studio for a night of creative moves just for you!

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12.

For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.