ROIG Lawyers has announced that Julie Harris Nelson, an attorney in the Miami office, was appointed to the board of directors for Miami Bridge.

Miami Bridge is an organization that provides a home, a school, a safe place, a source of guidance and comfort for the community’s at-risk youth. Miami Bridge works tirelessly to rescue youth from lives of victimization and crime and provides them with structure in a stable and nurturing environment. Annually, Miami Bridge shelters more than 1,000 children and teens and provides counseling to more than 550 families.

“I am deeply honored to have been offered yet another opportunity to serve Miami-Dade County,” Nelson said.

“Julie has been an ongoing advocate and voice for the Miami-Dade at-risk community. I am very proud of the many roles she’s undertaken to continue this mission,” said Nelson C. Bellido, managing partner of the Miami office.

Julie Harris Nelson is an experienced insurance defense trial attorney who has personally tried more than 50 criminal and civil jury and bench trials involving automobile liability personal injury protection (PIP) litigation and insurance law. She has worked as in-house and private counsel for major insurance companies, with responsibility for the investigation and defense of PIP litigation files involving fraud, insurance coverage and breach of contract issues.

ROIG Lawyers is a multi-practice Florida litigation firm with an unfaltering growing presence in the legal market. ROIG has 100 attorneys in six offices in Deerfield Beach, Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Tallahassee.

