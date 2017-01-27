Street Art for Mankind (SAM), a non-profit organization dedicated to ending child slavery through art, has announced the School Art for Mankind winners: No. 1, Fairlawn Elementary School; No. 2, W.R. Thomas Middle School, and No. 3, Sunset Elementary School.

Supported by Miami Dade Public Schools, this unique art contest engaged all Miami public schools children in coming together to deliver a powerful message of freedom to the world. More than 600 students from Miami-Dade County united to raise awareness on a critical issue of our modern world — child labor.

“All of us at SAM want to extend a huge congratulations to all the schools who participated for their hard work, their inspiration, and their commitment to helping fight child forced labor,” said Audrey Decker, co-founder of Street Art for Mankind. “We are humbled and honored by the amount of participation and the quality of the projects received during our School Art for Mankind contest.

“These kids have inspired us and learned that by coming together and creating art, they have the power to inspire the world and create change,” she added. “It was amazing to see such creativity in action. They did an incredible job in drawing for us a path to a more child-friendly world. Our future is in good hands.”

Miami-Dade school children in grades four to eight had the opportunity to create their own art masterpieces to express their vision of what a child-friendly world looks like. The jury was composed of four teams: the Office of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi’s Children Foundation, Street Artists from Miami (Trek6 and Magda Love) and the Street Art for Mankind team.

The three winning masterpieces will be displayed at the SAM Miami exhibition in February. And the three winning teams will receive their prizes on stage at the opening on Feb. 10, from Satyarthi and Carvalho. However, the SAM team were so impressed with the quality and involvement of the children that they decided to exhibit all projects at the event.

Art teachers and principals of the participating schools are ainvited to join the opening ceremony on Feb. 10.

Discover the top five projects on Street Art for Mankind’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StreetArtMankind/. More projects will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on Street Art for Mankind, visit www.streetartmankind.org.