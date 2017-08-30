Show had some hot chicks with lots of talent

I recently received an invitation to attend a show in which I might get to see some hot chicks perform.

It took place in North Miami Beach at the Littman Theater. It was called the Ms. Senior Florida Pageant. Of course anything with the word pageant would seem to imply some hot chicks, but in this case they were hot all right but had to be at least 60 years of age to participate.

I initially thought that we might be among the 30 or 40 people who attend this event and that it might be fun. As usual I was totally wrong. The exhibition hall was packed and very much involved with what was going on there.

Of course there was no bathing suit competition. I am not sure I would have wanted to see that, but there was a talent competition which involved acting, singing, dancing, comedy exhibition, and just about any form of talent you might see at a pageant.

Frankly those “girls” in many cases knocked my socks off.

For example one performer, 67-year-old Patricia Parks walked out on the stage dressed as any cleaning woman might be with a hat, some form of house dress, a mop, and a bucket. My first thought was that this was someone cleaning the stage for the next act.

Suddenly the music began blaring Proud Mary, a song made famous by Tina Turner. Patricia stripped off her cleaning woman’s costume under which she had a shimmering gold short dress and began to shake her booty like a 17-year-old, not the 67 that she was.

Jamie Danger, also 67, got on the stage, grabbed the microphone and sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow in as good a performance as I had ever heard anyone perform it. I was so amazed that I thought for sure she was lip-synching but I was assured that she was not.

The oldest competitor was Mercedes Christian who was 92 years old and whose talent is acting, and that she did.

I would like to give credit to all of the other competitors but there is simply not room in this article to do that. They all had to walk onstage in their beautiful gowns using that famous model walk with hands on hips crossing one foot in front of the other as they strolled by. This in itself made it worth attending.

The director of the pageant was one Rose Tydus a stunning woman who also was a poet, producer, singer, dancer, and motivational speaker and is the current reigning Ms. Senior Florida 2016. She was a vice mayor in the City of Opa-locka and a volunteer for many useful programs.

We got to see and hear Ms. Senior America 2016, a stunning blonde by the name of Peggy Lee Brennan who had previously won the Ms. Senior Missouri contest and was later crowned Miss Senior America 2016. I thought she looked remarkably like our mayor of Cutler Bay, Peggy Bell, and if you see her picture I’m sure you will agree.

How about watching 89-year-old Adina McGrath do a jazz tap routine on stage? I am still happy to be able to put my shoes on and there was Adina tapping all over the place with great rhythm. Hot chicks indeed.

One of the highlights the evening was a La La Land waltz performed by Albert Magliacane and Margit Weir. It went beautifully until Albert tripped over one of the stage lights but immediately got up and continued dancing as though nothing had happened.

The pageant ended after a great deal of confusion regarding the judges and their final selection. When I saw the requirements I realized why it took so long but in the interim we were entertained by a 60-plus male and female choir singing The Impossible Dream and several other great songs. Fortunately because of the delay they were able to sing more than they anticipated but it was enjoyable to the very end.

We were fortunate this year to have this contest take place in Miami-Dade County rather than Vero Beach which has had been its past location.

The final winner and new Ms. Senior Florida was the stunning 81-year-old Lorraine Robertson, piano player and artist as well as being a retired family physician.

So if you enjoy seeing hot checks as I do, make sure you watch the next Ms. Senior Florida pageant. Want to become a hot chick yourself — go to www.seniorfloridapageant.com, and get all the information.