Skaters complete 24-hour Ultra Skate event at Homestead-Miami Speedway

More than 80 skateboard competitors and enthusiasts from 14 different states and eight countries recently convened at Homestead-Miami Speedway for a 24-hour skateboarding journey that started at 9 a.m. on one day and concluded the following morning.

New York native Kyle Yan finished the event in first place in the Individual Male division, traveling a total distance of 292 miles throughout the 24-Hour Ultra Skate.

At the conclusion of the event, a number of other skaters were presented awards recognizing them for their achievements. Rosanne De Lange (Netherlands) took first place in the Individual Female division, while Team Vandra (Netherlands) broke the world record in the four-person relay with a total of 354.78 miles logged.

In addition, 23 South Floridians participated in the event. Annie Kritzler, 11, (Aventura) won the 13 and Under Female division, and Chip Walter (Miami) finished second in the Standup Paddle division, recording 119.72 miles. Also, Alexander Lopez, 18, (Miami) finished third in the 18 and Under Male division.

Sanctioned by the International Distance Skateboarding Association (IDSA), 24-Hour Ultra Skate made its fifth straight trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway. The skateboarders utilized a specially designed 1.46-mile loop that is run counterclockwise.

For more information on the 24-Hour Ultra Skate event, visit www.24hourultraskate.com.