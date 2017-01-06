New Year’s resolutions are hard. Often those resolutions can be hard to stick to, but this year the Seminole Theatre is making it easier for locals to resolve to see more art and live performances, with a diverse line-up ranging from Art Garfunkel to street artists! Treat yourself to some of the most anticipated shows of the season.

“We are like a theatre in your back yard.” says Executive Director Mickey McGuire. “You don’t have to stress over traffic and parking and expensive reservations, and when you walk in everyone knows your name.” If you’re resolving to experience more of the arts, spend time with friends, or just get out of the house, make sure to check out some of the upcoming performances at the Seminole Theatre.

Muddy On the Waters – Saturday, Jan 21st 8:00pm

The first performance of the new year is renowned blues artists paying tribute to the father of modern Chicago blues, none other than Muddy Waters, featuring the Nighthawks and Mud Morganfield – the eldest son of Muddy Waters himself

The Nighthawks were originally established in 1974 and have been a blues staple ever since. They were frequently seen opening for not only Muddy Waters, but also James Cotton and Carl Perkin in addition to backing up John Hammond and Carl Perkins. Mud Morganfield was raised by his mother and often heard the nicknames of “Muddy”, “Muddy Jr.” and “Little Muddy”. Morganfield is now ready to honor his pops and his music. “I started to sing to show the world that dad left me here. I love and am proud to sing his songs just like I love and will always be proud of him. I’m not Muddy Waters and I’m certainly not trying to be Muddy Waters. I’m Mud Morganfield. But when I’m up on stage I always feel pops is there with me and it means so much that I can get on stage and keep his music alive around the world.”

Artrageous – Art & Music Gone Wild – Saturday, Jan 28th 7:00pm

Need a fun activity for the whole family? Artrageous is the answer! The roots of Artrageous were set years ago, by a group of hardworking friends looking to explore the Arts and to travel and experience the world.20 plus years and over 2500 national and international performances later, these same friends who started as Street Performers on Granville Island in Vancouver, have come full circle and back to their roots to create Artrageous.

This fun, engaging, inclusive celebration of the arts will please all ages. Artrageous is the combination of speed painting, music, dance, comedy, world class singing & showmanship and, of course joyful audience interaction, so be prepared to be part of the show. Artrageous is a true one of a kind show – there is nothing like it!

Art Garfunkel: In Close Up – Friday, Feb 3rd 8:00pm

What is arguably the biggest artist to hit the Seminole theatre stage yet, Art Garfunkel. will bring in audiences from near and far.

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful countertenor,” singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums.

Garfunkel continues doing what he does best: singing for an audience. “Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” says Garfunkel, who relishes the opportunity to perform new and classic material for fans around the world. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift…That’s my life.”

Also upcoming this spring are golden oldies concerts, stand up comedians, illusionists, Broadway parodies, and more.

The full schedule of events and tickets can be found at www.SeminoleTheatre.org, by calling 786-650-2073 or visiting the box office at 18 North Krome Ave, Homestead, FL, open Tues-Sat 12:00-6:00pm. Tickets are available for single performances or can be bundled into various subscription packages.