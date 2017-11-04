SMDCAC presents ventriloquist with shows for kids and adults

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC), 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay, will present “Lynn Trefzger, The Voices of Comedy” (Adult Show), on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 p.m., and “The Vocal Illusions of Lynn Trefzger” (Kids Show) on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the adult show are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. Tickets for the Kids show are $15. For tickets, the public should call 786-573-5300 or visit www.smdcac.org.

For over 25 years, Trefzger has given life to a trunk full of comical characters and has performed for audiences worldwide. Audiences are treated to Lynn’s vocal illusion talents, when they may meet her characters and some unsuspecting puppets as well. You’ll see why no two shows are alike.

Trefzger will be performing twice for the center, one show appropriate for adults only and the other a family-friendly performance for children ages 4 and older.

Trefzger and her many voices were first brought to national audiences on TV’s popular Star Search, TNN Lifetime and Comedy Central. She is featured in a comedy/documentary about the art of ventriloquism with Jay Johnson and Jeff Dunham called I’m No Dummy by NBC Universal.

American Entertainment magazine nominated her the Funniest Female Performer of the Year.

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Family Series is presented by Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. More information about the center and its programs can be found at www.smdcac.org.