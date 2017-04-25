I don’t exactly know why, but when I was younger (a long time ago) I would listen to music and think what a beautiful song that is and just enjoy the memory.

Lately, however, the words to songs seem much more important to me. Take for example the portion of the song Memories, by the incredible Barbra Streisand. Of course, anything that magnificent voice might offer was worth listening to, but suddenly each and every word of this song began to ring in my ear.

“I can dream of the old days, life was beautiful then…”

How can you not get teary eyed just reciting those words. Of course, you young folks reading this hopefully will remember it some years from now when you, like me, wake up every morning thinking about just how wonderful life was back then, and you will say to yourself, “Gee, that’s exactly what Mr. Sochin said.”

Who can forget the lovely times we had as a whole family, all sitting around the table and actually talking and listening to one another? As much as I love my cell phone and the convenience it offers, I truly think that all of us would be better off without them.

When I tell other folks how long I have been married they seem stunned, that is except for other older folks like me. Nowadays expressions like “my dad’s first wife” “my mom’s boyfriend” and “my step brothers and sisters,” are just part of the everyday language that we all use.

Believe me this was not the case when I was a child. The line “I remember the time I knew what happiness was” certainly has an effect on those of my generation. I know your eyes are watering up now and for this I apologize, but that is what happens as you age. After 56 years of marriage you can be sure that my spouse and I have had a lot of differences, some rising to shouting, but somehow at the end of each day we get back to normal and love one another as we did many years ago. I know that sounds old-fashioned but when I read “let the memory live again” I can’t help but think that we have done something right in the past.

My parents, in my mind, were the best that anyone could ask for. I only wish I could rise to their level. One day while driving with my grandson, Julian, to see a model airplane exhibit, I got somewhat lost and told him it would take longer to get there. His reply: “Don’t worry papa, it will give us more time to bond.” On another occasion, as I was reminiscing about all the things my father and I did together, Julian said to me, “Papa, I think I will name my first child after you.” Crying yet?

When you are young, raising a family, struggling to pay the bills, you tend not to look ahead to the grandchildren. I just knew that many people had them and showed me lots of pictures of them to which I would always reply “what lovely children!”

Never realized that I would be proudly showing those same pictures everywhere I went. I have an 11-year-old granddaughter, Sienna, who even gave me a coupon book good for so many technical support calls for my iPhone. Apparently she is the only one in our family that has grasped fully this technology.

My other 11-year-old granddaughter, Natalie, has taken to calling me Popsicle. My only reply was to call her Creamsicle. I even went out and bought a box of Creamsicle’s for her next visit but neither she nor the other grandchildren had any interest in. I guess I will have to finish them myself.

Read the selected lines below that begin with “and soon it will be morning.” Bless you, Barbra, for giving this beautiful song such meaning and Andrew Lloyd Webber for putting them to music

I can dream of the old days

Life was beautiful then

I remember the time I knew what happiness was

Let the memory live again

Every street lamp seems to beat

A fatalistic warning

Someone mutters and the street lamp gutters

And soon it will be morning

Daylight

I must wait for the sunrise

I must think of a new life

And I mustn’t give in

When the dawn comes

Tonight will be a memory too

And a new day will begin

Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78Ruh0ewBVo and hear for yourself.