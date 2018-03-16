Southridge Senior High student volunteers pitch in during recent Community Enhancement Clean-up

Recently students from Southridge Senior High School joined MDPD, Solid Waste Management and the Southridge I&II Resident Council for the District 9 Community Enhancement Cleanup. This event, sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss and School Board Member Lubby Navarro was a coordinated effort to remove illegal dumping and litter from nuisance areas or “hot spots” in the community.

With the help of student volunteers, Commissioner Moss and Board Member Navarro rolled up their sleeves to remove litter that had been an eyesore in the community for some time. “I am so optimistic about today’s young people,” said Commissioner Moss. “Time and time again I see you step up and take a leadership role. I want to thank you for that leadership and for your support in this effort. I know that you will do great things in the future for yourselves, for your families and for the community. I hope that by showing a little love to the surrounding area now and in the future, it will carry over and make things better for the residents who live in the community.”

“There is nothing more important than your community,” said Board Member Navarro. “People want to know that we care. Today we proved that Southridge and the residents of South Dade care about this community. You will be the ones to make a difference. We expect great things from this generation.”

The Office of Regulatory and Economic Resources, also known as Code Enforcement, advises that illegal dumping is a serious crime that can harm our environment and make our neighborhoods look bad. Don’t try to confront an illegal dumper. Instead, write down details of the incident if you witness it, such as a description of the vehicle, vehicle markings or a license tag number. To report illegal dumping call 311 or visit www.miamidade.gov/311Direct.