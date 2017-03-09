Southwood is Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2017 middle school varsity softball champions. Southwood had an undefeated season giving up only three runs all season with two sixth grade pitchers — Emme Fundora and Madison Herran. Pictured are (l-r, top) Melody Vizcamo, Alyssa Bonilla, Madison Herran, Stephanie Osorio, Emme Fundora, Jordan Ives, Cassidy Stouffer, Josie Quick and Coach Jaime Jimenez; (bottom) Kristen Brito, Hailey Donovan, Jenifer Garces, Samantha Triana, Malia Townsend, Vanessa Bouchard and Jenna Hernandez.

