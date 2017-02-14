Homestead-Miami Speedway crowns champions in each of NASCAR’s three national series each November, but on a recent afternoon, more than 50 children also had the chance to celebrate like champions during Prestige Imports’ Ride2Revive event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Ride2Revive gave children who are undergoing medical treatment for life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to ride along in exotic cars around Homestead-Miami Speedway’s championship track.

The children who participated in the event came from various locations, including some visiting Miami on a 10-Day Wish Trip from Israel thanks to MyWish4U “Kids vs. Cancer” Simcha Yeladim, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, and Chai Lifeline children services in Fort Lauderdale.

“This is the most special day of the year for us,” said Ride2Revive co-founder Brooke David. “We love having the chance to put smiles on these kids’ faces with this adrenaline-filled experience and help distract them from their everyday illnesses.”

On hand for the event was Homestead Mayor Jeff Porter, Homestead Chief of Police Al Rolle and former NFL superstar and Homestead-native Antrel Rolle, all of whom spent the afternoon interacting with the children. Also, volunteers from around the South Florida community brought their own exotic cars to take the children around the track’s 2.21-mile road course.

“This is what the City of Homestead and Homestead-Miami Speedway is all about,” Porter said. “It’s just great to see these kids, who are struggling, have a smile on their face as they ride around this racetrack.”

During the four-hour event, the children also enjoyed a number of fun activities such as face painting, drawing on a Lamborghini HURACAN plus a SWAT and K-9 Show.

