Sports Grill on Tuesday Aug 30 will donate 30% of the your bill to Deering Estate Foundation. Sports Grill – named BEST OF MIAMI 2016 – and the Deering Estate Foundation, both celebrating 30-year anniversaries, have joined forces to benefit Deering’s Race to Race $30,000 in 30 days!! “My wife Lori and I built our business here in South Florida and are very hands-on and passionate about preserving the Deering Estate for future generations!! Please join with us in celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Sports Grill while also helping preserve this wondrous legacy of South Florida’s history. DINE IN with us on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 and let your server know you support this great cause. Sports Grill will enthusiastically donate 30% of your bill to the Deering Estate Foundation at all of our participating locations.” – Eric Haas, President

Participating Sports Grill locations: KENDALL, SOUTH MIAMI, PALMETTO GOLF COURSE, BIRD ROAD AND SUNSET!

