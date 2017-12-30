State of the Town Address recaps 2017 accomplishments

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A standing-room-only audience attended Cutler Bay’s State of the Town Address on Dec. 11, 2017, hosted by Mayor Peggy R. Bell at Town Hall.

Besides Mayor Bell and other members of the town council, also present were former Councilmember Tim Meerbot, former Vice Mayor Ernest Sochin, Florida State Rep. Kionne McGhee and representatives from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava’s Office and the Miami-Dade County School Board.

“Together Cutler Bay” was the theme and Mayor Bell spoke of the many ways that the town council, town staff, residents, and community partners have contributed to the overall success of the community.

Beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Cutler Bay High senior Casen Matthews, a member of the 2017 Cutler Bay Executive Internship Program, the National Anthem was then sung by longtime Cutler Bay resident Diane Kessell.

The mayor introduced a special seven-minute video presentation detailing the work of the community during Hurricane Irma, the town’s progress in the past year and future goals.

Afterwards, hors d’oeuvres were served, the Cutler Bay High “SharkPAC” Band performed, and displayed on the wall was the artwork of the 12 finalists of the 2017 State of the Town Address School Art Competition, “Cutler Bay Through My Eyes.” Elizabeth Martinez, a 12th grade student from Cutler Bay Senior High School, took first place; Kelsey Cuevas, an 11th grader from Cutler Bay Senior High School, earned second place, and Mariangel Brea, in third grade at Gulfstream Elementary School, took third place.

Event sponsors were Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, Baptist Health, Ygrene Energy Fund, Acosta Tractors, Kimley Horn & Associates, RJ Behar & Company, VisualScape, Alberni, Caballero & Fierman, BrightView, Calvin Giordano & Associates, Marlin Engineering, Stantec and Sunstate Bank.

“Our State of the Town Address is one of my favorite honors as the mayor because it gives me the opportunity to publicly recognize the great work of this wonderful team of employees,” Mayor Bell said. “Tonight was about expressing that we are better together, and it takes the active participation of the town council, staff, community partners, and residents to achieve our mission of ensuring that Cutler Bay remains an excellent place to live, work, and play.”

To view the 2017 State of the Town Address Video visit cutlerbay-fl.gov/town-council/mayor/mayor-s-annual-state-of-the-town-address.