SUMMER MIGHT BE OVER BUT THE FUN CONTINUES IN SEPTEMBER!

Be part of the Festive Fridays’ experience!

September 2017 – “Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of September at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture!

Below is a list of the events for the month:

September 1st – Kick off the first event of the month with a Festive Friday favorite! Art & Juice returns to bring out the Picasso in everyone!

September 15th – As if we couldn’t get enough of martial arts,The National Karate Academy returns for a thrilling performance!

September 22nd –Join the dynamic dance studio, Studio 33, for their first performance ever during Festive Fridays!

September 29th –The dancing never stops because the Alouettes Academy stops by for a fun dance performance that will have everyone off their seats!

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205thStreet, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12. For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.

