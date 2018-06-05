SunTrust Foundation supports job training at Chapman Partnership

In support of Chapman Partnership’s mission to empower residents to become self-sufficient, SunTrust Foundation has awarded a grant of $118,000 to fund the new Empower You program.

The workforce orientation and job readiness training program will help homeless job seekers obtain employment. With the guidance of Chapman Partnership employment specialists, program participants will learn to market their existing skills and abilities to compete for local jobs.

“We’re proud to support the Empower You career readiness program since its objective to make self-sufficiency possible aligns with our focus on financial confidence,” said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation.

The Empower You four-week program will use a valuable curriculum to instruct homeless job seekers about writing cover letters and résumés, and offer interview tips, including mock interviewing. The program also will provide residents with soft skills such as guidance in attitudes and behaviors to display in a work environment.

“We’re humbled by the generosity of the SunTrust Foundation, whose donation will equip our residents with the knowledge and skills to achieve self-sufficiency,” said Carlos Fernandez-Guzman, chair of the Chapman Board of Trustees. “The support of organizations like SunTrust Foundation allows us to expand resources and assist residents to reach their goals each year.”

Portions of SunTrust Foundation’s financial support also will be allocated to purchase and develop Empower You’s curriculum, cover job search expenses, offer child care, fund on-site employee specialists, provide program incentives to motivate residents, and more.

SunTrust teammates will take the lead on Empower You through the launch of a one-year pilot program, volunteering to conduct weekly sessions to impart their workplace expertise to Chapman Partnership residents.

“On behalf of the SunTrust Foundation, we look forward to helping residents in our community develop their self-esteem and bridge the gap between homelessness and sustainable employment,” said Scott Cathcart, SunTrust Bank Florida division president.

The Empower You program was recently celebrated at the South Center with an official check presentation by SunTrust Foundation to Chapman Partnership staff and residents. The program is set to begin shortly and will serve the residents of Chapman Partnership who are seeking employment.